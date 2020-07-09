Priorities:
Which of these do you value most in life?
God, Family, Freedom, Friends, Peace, Money, Health, Fresh air, Safety,
Happiness
Which of these do you compromise by not taking adequate health care precautions such as wearing a face covering?
God God gave you this body and a brain to care for it. Proverbs 27:12 “A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences.” WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Family Which beloved member of your family is expendable? Is it I? WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Freedom to exercise your constitutional rights BUT not at the expense of the rights of others by exposing them or yourself to unnecessary health risks. WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Friends do you want to be responsible for the sickness or death of your friends, your loved ones, or their grandmother? WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Peace Romans 14:19 “Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification.” “Every effort” includes WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Money Hebrews 13:5 “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have.” If you have your health, praise Him who so blessed you. WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Health If you don’t believe the speakers believe the science: COVID-19 is real. WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Fresh air Phillipians 2:15 “Go out into the world uncorrupted, a breath of fresh air in this squalid and polluted society. Provide people with a glimpse of good living and of the living God.” WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Safety Leviticus 25:18 “Follow my decrees and be careful to obey my laws, and you will live safely in the land.” WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Happiness Have you ever been glad to be sick? Have you ever been glad when a loved one was sick? WEAR A FACE COVERING!
Mike McArthur is a longtime, highly respected resident of Chowan County.