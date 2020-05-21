As the nation begins to phase out of the COVID-19 emergency, libraries around the country are beginning to resume some of their normal services in a gradual and safe phasing method.
Perquimans County Library, Shepard-Pruden Library, in Edenton, Tyrrell County Library and Washington County Library in the Pettigrew Regional System will begin the process of gradually resuming our services in a safe and cautious manner starting Tuesday, May 19.
This first part of our reopening will allow for patrons to return books to the library and, on Thursday, May 21, receive items through curb-side pick-up. Patrons can start placing their requests on Tuesday, May 19 and each request will be attended to on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Patrons will have a limit of five items per person and they can place their order via phone, email, Facebook instant messenger, or through our online catalog. Pick-up hours will be from 1-4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Patrons must call the library before they arrive to notify us that they will be picking up, to verify their information, and to let us know what vehicle they will be arriving in.
Once the patron has arrived in the library parking lot, the patron must stay in their vehicle and wait for one of the library staff to approach their vehicle to assist them.
If one of our staff does not come out immediately, place a phone call to notify us that you are there. Library misses its patrons and these folks excited to start serving our patrons face-to-face once again!