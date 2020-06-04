The Pettigrew Regional Library System, including the libraries in Edenton, Hertford, Plymouth and Columbia, is planning to reopen very slowly to best serve the community and to keep staff and patrons safe from COVID-19.
Libraries will be opening Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on June 8. To do this safely, library system will have rules that the public must follow. Ten patrons will be allowed in the library at a time, and the public and staff are required wear masks at all times. Patrons will be limited to 30 minutes per family to find materials and check out.
Libraries ask that there be limited social interaction and social lingering. No public access computers will be available. The restrooms will be closed to the public due to our inability to sanitize them after each patron use.
Libraries will be following social distancing. Children must stay with their parents at all times.
Libraries will continue to offer curbside service from 1-4 with a five book limit. Libraries will not be offering in-person programming, but we will be creating virtual programming throughout the summer.
Please check out our Facebook pages and library’s websites for the virtual programs available. Summer Reading will be held virtually this year, and librarians are in the process of putting together that programming in all of the libraries.
The libraries are developing strategies to continue much needed services such as printing, copying and faxing. Libraries will not be offering notary services.
Libraries are very saddened by the fact that we have to change our service model to protect the public during this global pandemic. Libraries have limited staffing and supplies to ensure the well-being of our communities. Library’s strength as an institution is sharing our resources with everyone. Unfortunately, this strength, during the time of a pandemic, is not possible.
Libraries miss our patrons and ask for their cooperation in this process.