EDENTON — An Edenton pharmacist and business owner is calling on state legislators to take steps to protect small, independent pharmacies.
Jim Blount, owner of Blount’s Mututal Drugs in Edenton, said recently he hoped the N.C. General Assembly would enact the proposed NC Pharmacy Benefits Manager Licensure Act.
Blount said the bill would provide at least some transparency and oversight when it comes to pharmacy benefit managers, which he said often act in the interest of large chains and big box retail stores. He further maintains those benefit managers act to the detriment of independent pharmacies such as his in Edenton and others like Woodard’s in Hertford and Todd’s in Elizabeth City and Camden County.
The Pharmacy Benefits Manager Licensure Act was referred to the state Senate Rules Committee in April 2019 and effectively died at the end of this year’s session. However, state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said Blount’s concerns are valid and that he’s open to introducing a version of the act or similar legislation to address those concerns.
“I am in total agreement with Mr. Blount,” Steinburg said.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, said he would need to study the legislation carefully before making a statement about it.
Blount said some large chains now have substantial interests in insurance plans and are able to use those plans in their own interest — especially when it comes to Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage.
The Pharmacy Benefits Manager, as it is known, can “manipulate all kinds of things” in order to “steer people toward their own stores,” Blount said.
Blount said he and his wife actually had to change plans in order to be able to use the pharmacy that they own.
He explained that unlike a big box retailer, his business is 90 percent a pharmacy. He can’t afford to take a loss on prescriptions, he said, thinking that customers will buy other merchandise.
Blount said his pharmacy is working with customers to help them find plans that will allow them to use independent pharmacies.
“There are people who want to be here and they should be able to be here without penalty,” Blount said.
Blount said that under current rules he can get a claim adjudicated that says, for instance, that he will be paid $50 for a prescription, only to have a company later find a way to claw back some of that money.
The 2019-20 version of the bill addressed that concern, stating “a claim for pharmacist services may not be retroactively denied or reduced after adjudication of the claim,” but only under certain conditions. Those included the original claim being submitted fraudulently; the pharmacy or pharmacist being already paid for the pharmacist services; the services not being rendered; or the adjustment being previously agreed upon by the pharmacy or pharmacist.
Blount said pharmacy benefit managers also sometimes use a maximum allowable cost that does not take into consideration the actual cost of the drug and the pharmacy’s cost of doing business.
“On almost every branded prescription we get underpaid,” Blount said. And he added that the independent pharmacies are also paid poorly on generic drugs.
“That puts a constant squeeze on us,” he said.
The 2019-20 version of the bill would have required any Pharmacy Benefit Manager to register with the N.C. Department of Insurance. It also would establish the right of a pharmacy to provide information to an insured person — essentially a customer or potential customer of the pharmacy — about that person’s cost share for a prescription drug, or selling that person a lower-priced drug if one is available.