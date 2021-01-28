Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rain developing around midnight, then mixing with and changing to snow early Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches. The highest accumulations expected are expected along and south of highway 58. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph by daybreak Thursday * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&