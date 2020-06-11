Phase II calls for the follow streets to be repaired and resurfaced: Badham Road, Johnston Street, Oakdale Drive, 3rd Street, East Eden Street, East Queen Street, 100 block of West Freemason Street and East Freemason Street from Jackson Street to Coke Avenue, 200 block of East Carteret Street, Jackson Street and Pembroke Circle. The area of Pembroke Circle near Filbert’s Creek will be elevated to minimize nuisance flooding from the creek due to increase in elevation of the bay and creek.
As part of the project, but funded by Water and Sewer Fund and the Sewer Inflow and Infiltration Project, Wood Avenue, East King Street from South Oakum Street to Cotton Mill, Hawthorne Road and Stratford Road will be resurfaced.