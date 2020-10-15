Phillip's Position: Editorial Art A Joke

Upon first viewing the illustration you ran on the opinion page of the Oct. 8 the Perquimans Weekly (“Stay Strong President Trump! America Is Praying For You!”), my first thought was, this must be some sort of joke.
Either that, or you are just pulling the chain of those of us totally unimpressed by our current president.
I mean, the idea that such political luminaries of the past as Thomas Jefferson, John Kennedy, Ronald Regan, et al., would be standing behind and lending support to the likes of Donald Trump, who has done nothing other than make a mockery of the office of the presidency since the day he took office, is absurd.
Praying for Trump’s recovery from Covid-19? Perhaps they would be. Endorsing and supporting his presidency? Which is the ultimate implication of the original of this illustration. I doubt it. If anything, they would be bowing their heads in sorrow and shame for what Americans have chosen to seat in the Oval Office.
A bit of research (and what a rabbit hole this has been) tells us that this uncredited painting is by Jon McNaughton, sometimes referred to as the “Thomas Kinkade of Christian Nationalism,” and is based on a photograph taken at the end of an hour-long roundtable Donald Trump had with a group of Black leaders (if we use the term “leaders” loosely) on February 27 of this year.
McNaughton was inspired by this photo to create his painting, “Legacy of Hope,” replacing those in the photo with mostly historical political figures (but curiously including Andrew Breitbart and even McNaughton himself). This was completed several months ago, quite a bit before Trump’s current Covid-19 infection.
So, the original painting has nothing to do with Trump’s recovery from his illness. Adding the “Stay Strong...” caption, I suppose, updates it for that purpose.
Jon McNaughton himself is an interesting subject for further reading. Although, at the end of that time, you will possibly feel like you’ve just binged on an hour or so of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” (You know: just a few more minutes and then quit.)
You can see most of McNaughton’s work on his web site. Just the title of one, “Obamanation,” will give you a good idea of where his mind is politically. The comparison to Thomas Kinkade is misleading: Kinkade set the bar low, but McNaughton’s technical skill doesn’t measure up even to that.
Look closely at the rendering of Trump’s hands in “Legacy of Hope.” McNaughton’s work can best be described as political kitsch on steroids, and is little more than extreme right wing propaganda.
I am certain that many Americans are praying for Trump, indeed, but praying for him to just leave. Please. Just. Leave.
Much as I myself would like to see Trump out of the White House, I’d like it to be in handcuffs (or a straitjacket), or via a resounding defeat in November, but not as a fatal victim of Covid.
Vote. We can make it happen.