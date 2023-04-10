RALEIGH — A shift to phonics-based “science of reading” for early elementary grades is showing promising results, with North Carolina students outpacing their peers in other states.

Results from a mid-year assessment of students in kindergarten through third grade show the percentage of students performing at or above the benchmark score for the 2022-23 school year was higher than when school started. It is also higher than results from states using the same test, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.