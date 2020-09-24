It’s been said that a photo is worth a thousand words.
Talk of one such photo of Mayor Earnell Brown has been circulating for months now ever since Councilman Quentin Jackson insisted during a Town Council meeting that compromising photos exist of her allegedly smoking marijuana, making the matter a part of public record.
Issue went cold until recently when the Perquimans Weekly received such a photo from an anonymous source.
Mayor strongly denies that she was smoking pot – she says those are cigars in that ash tray. Since no criminal charges were filed, the story ends there.
We repeat – Brown denies the accusation and no criminal charges are filed. There is no investigation into the matter by Hertford Police or Town Council, so we’re not publishing the photo.
For the record, Jackson did not provide this photo to the newspaper.
We protect the identity of anonymous sources. Source believed there were good reasons to provide this tip to the newspaper. We applaud the source’s good intentions.
Speaking of Jackson, we must say something about the Perquimans Weekly’s fairness doctrine. If he’s going to get ink in the newspaper for this or that offense, then the same standard should be true of other public officials.
We get tips all the time – some pan out and others the trail goes cold, while some … we have bigger things to worry about these days.
If there was a photo and credible evidence of a councilman living somewhere other than Hertford, we’d investigate this matter too.
So when receiving a photo like this of Mayor Brown, the newspaper had a duty to ask her what’s going on. She was up front by answering questions about the photo – that speaks to her character as a leader.
Brown asserted that with a picture like this, one has to ask why anyone – politician or citizen – would allow themselves to be photographed for such a damning photo; a question that logically undercuts the picture’s credibility.
We only wish the partisan media had similar reservations when reporting the now debunked allegation that the Russians had recorded of then-candidate Trump watching prostitutes performing a lewd “show” on a bed in a Moscow hotel room once occupied by President Obama and wife Michelle which was perhaps the most salacious claim made in the Steele dossier, the Hillary Clinton-funded opposition research that falsely alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. See the Mueller report to learn more about the fake tape.
Let’s provide a bit more perspective.
Smoking a marijuana joint is a minor infraction – a misdemeanor offense with a fine of up to $200 if convicted in North Carolina. And anyone in possession of a half ounce or more of marijuana faces stiffer penalties. Each week, we print the names of people who were arrested on drug charges in our law enforcement log that appears on page A2. Not all states prosecute marijuana usage.
Yes, this newspaper takes drug usage very seriously.
However, taken a step further to provide perspective, if a married politician was ingesting cocaine with an ex-girlfriend – remember DC Mayor Marion Barry – this would be the kind of story that would deserve more attention than a shrug of the shoulders that any seasoned editor would give after seeing a photo of a small town mayor next to an ashtray filled with cigar butts.
Barry was charged with three felony counts of perjury, 10 counts of drug possession, and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to possess cocaine. He served six months in federal prison. After all these years long after Barry died, FBI’s entertaining video of him free-basing cocaine is still available via YouTube.
These days with the advent of cellphone cameras that can take pictures or instantly capture video, any politician worth his/her salt would be well advised to steer clear of temptation.
If there is any doubt about this, then Google the web for Lolita Express and former President Clinton’s ties to dead child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – tip of the iceberg of photos and videos said to exist of the rich and famous. Google puppets and Prince Andrew.
Ethically, the Perquimans Weekly had a duty to get a response from the mayor about the photo because ignoring the story would have sent the wrong message; that this small town newspaper is in the tank for the establishment.
Perhaps, the powers-that-be that may have inspired the photo’s release to the Perquimans Weekly placed a certain bet that the newspaper would pursue answers about the photo because it’s discovery could be viewed as an attempt to rattle the mayor and perhaps her political base.
For a short while, the story had the potential to be a kill shot, but it missed the target unlike other stories that we’ve written about Town Hall.
Let’s be honest – this is just the latest salvo in a war being waged between various groups for control of council.
Let’s be clear – this newspaper is not going to get drawn into the crossfire between the various factions on Town Council and be used the same way the mainstream media was when it reported on the baseless allegations that surfaced in the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh – angry echoes of which will grow louder in the days and weeks ahead as another Supreme Court Justice is chosen.
We’re going to analyze each news tip independently before drawing any conclusions.
To be honest, we support the mayor and the majority’s attempts to extinguish the dumpster fire that is town government. They’ve taken actions to rebuild trust and transparency. We applaud Mayor Brown’s decision to enact a week-long curfew in the wake of four shootings.
And to be candid, we support councilmen Jackson and Frank Norman’s positions too as they not only serve as a counter balance to the majority, but provide a strong voice for their constituents who support them within the Black community.
Democracy can be messy, but let’s not be like Washington, DC. Stories like this are a distraction, so let’s move on – Hertford has more important things to worry about these days.