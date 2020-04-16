Pierce Plants PQ County's Future Farmers

Perquimans Central School teacher Stacey Pierce has been named N.C. Farm Bureau’s 2020 Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year.
“Yes, I was very surprised to win this award,” she said. “My first thought was ‘Wow! I was picked for teacher of the year out of all the wonderful teachers in North Carolina! I am truly humbled and blessed!’”
Pierce’s approach to integrating agricultural concepts into classroom curriculum was judged to be the most effective among her peers, according to information provided by Farm Bureau. Pierce has hosted numerous ag science events at school and won several Going Local classroom grants.
“Agriculture is an important part of everyone’s life,” said N.C. Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. “Clothing, food, fuel, housing, medicine, and much more are rooted on the farm. Agricultural issues can support the teaching of many academic disciplines. Stacey is a shining example of a teacher who truly cares about the students and what they are being taught.”
Judging for the award was based on creativity and use of agricultural information; interdisciplinary approaches; advancement of educational standards; student impact; and endorsement by an administrator, the N.C. Farm Bureau said.
Pierce will be recognized during N.C. Farm Bureau’s 85th annual meeting in Greensboro in December. She also will attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in June in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also will share her classroom ideas at various workshops during NCFB’s Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” teacher workshops.
Pierce is a kindergarten/1st grade teacher at Perquimans Central School. She coordinated Ag Day for all the students at PCS – see page B3 to learn more. Perquimans Central School is a PreK-2 school. She assists PQ High School and PQ Middle School FFA students with rotations, planting, animals, some drove equipment and more.
“The best thing about teaching is providing my students a strong understanding about agriculture in our community,” said Pierce, who has been teacher for 21 years, also the wife of a longtime farmer, Kendall. “My favorite thing about teaching is reading books to my students. I especially enjoy reading science related stories and books.”
Pierce’s expertise is integrating science and agriculture’s related skills into her daily lessons.
“It is very important for students to understand and know that our basic needs are provided from crops and animals that we depend on each day for survival,” she said. “I teach students about how to plant seeds, plant growth, the water cycle, we need farm animals to survive and we get the food we eat from crops and our clothes are made from cotton. I also teach my students how important it is to eat healthy every day, the impact and importance agriculture has on jobs and community workers in our community.”
Pierce’s students are able to apply the lessons they’ve learned to a variety of fields and career and life endeavors.
“Yes, I have taught that agriculture provides many jobs and careers,” Pierce said. “Many jobs range from research, chemical and seed businesses, photography, journalism, scouting crops, equipment mechanics, GPS skills, receptionists, farmers, truck drivers among other jobs are some of the important careers that agriculture provides in North Carolina and our community.”