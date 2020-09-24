Pirates' Alumnus Produces New Album

Musician Titus Stepney reached out to the Perquimans Weekly about a new album he’s created.
Who is Titus – not only does he hold the Pirates’ record as being Homecoming King – all four years – also a member of the school’s basketball team that reached the state championship – but he’s an accomplished Jazz/Gospel musician.
“I love music so I started playing the piano and it just went from there,” said Titus, Class of 2003, who played in the drum line for the Marching Pirates. “I decided to make my own album, my very own Jazz/Gospel music. I just released my third project and out of all the people who have heard it, I at least want my hometown to know and hear my music.”
Titus’ latest project is called “The Experience” – an album that basically tells the story of what he had been through from his first two albums “His Purpose” and “What Matters” and now, “The Experience.”
Stepney’s last album was nominated for four awards in the 2017 for the Rhythm of Gospel Music Awards.
Titus said his musical influences come from American gospel/smooth jazz artists.
“You hear this music all over the word in movies, restaurants, elevators those are just a few. That’s how I want my music to be captured,” said Titus who lives in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Titus also praised other people who influenced his life including his father Donald Stepney Sr., Pastor McKinley Gilliam and Bishop Larry Gordon.
Titus said his cds tell a story with his first named ‘His Purpose’ which was about him wanting to understand his purpose in life.
“God gave me this gift in music so I play for him. I also want to touch every listener so they will enjoy and believe in me,” he said.
Titus’ next album was ‘What Matters” – a very successful album.
“The album was sentimental,” he said. “It was dedicated to my late sister Timeka who died in 2016. Also, this album was about family. So what matters to me the most is my family – you have a lot that goes on dealing with family like struggles, pain, joy, happiness, love and more.”
So give this proud Pirate a standing ovation for success, maybe reach out to him about how to buy an album – $12 or shirt for $25 – via cashapp $tight2224, Venmo tdstepney23@gmail.com, PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stepney422, or even text him at (757)807-4437
And it’s on all major platforms here is the link https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/titusstepney/the-experience