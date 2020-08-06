Congrats to the Perquimans County High School Class of 2020!
Saturday, Pirates gathered at the Nixon Athletic Complex on the Charles H. Ward football field. Masks were worn and people practiced social distancing as a COVID-19 precaution.
Many people sent in photos from graduation, all of which can be viewed on the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
See Class valedictorian Claribel Ordaz-Rios’ speech, which is published below in its entirety, offered this advice to her peers.
“Always try to be the best that you can be,” she said, “because no matter what, your character and your efforts should be what defines who you are and you should never allow anyone to define you by statistical means. At the end of the day, you must find it within yourself to believe that: age does not define wisdom, grades do not define intelligence, and money does not define wealth.”
See Class salutatorian Allison Copeland’s speech, which is published on Page A1 in its entirety, offered thanks.
“I think I speak for the entire Class when I say that none of this would have been possible without family, friends, teachers and the amazing Perquimans County School district staff, thank you all so much for your love and support over the years,” she said.
Class of 2020 had 120 graduates. Here is the list of the graduates provided by school system:
Jaden Allen, Zantavia Princess Armstead
Carlton Baker, Tatiana Bazemore, Mackenzie Bennett, John Bermudez, Tatiyanna Berry, Robert Ethan Boone, III, Lanie Boyce, J’Dazah Brown, Landon Brown, Shamarrah Bryant, Christopher Bunch, Kezhay Bunch, Javaughn Butts
Rylan Carlson, Austin Carter, Harrison Castle, Kiara Shante Chambers, Madison Chappell, David Clark, Allison Copeland, Fantasia Corprew, Christina LeAnn Courtright, Collin Cummings
Brandi Dail, Morgan Decastillia, Robert Deloach, Zeriah Downing
Charlie Eckert, Gabriel Everett, Jennifer Elliott
William Fairchild, Teonte Felton, Alexis Fischman, Steven Foberg, Tyler Futrell
Savannah Jordan Goddard, Matthew Gregory, Ashante Griffin, Christopher Griswold, Bridgett Gupton, Lindy Gurganus
Mary Hall, Aahshontae Holley, Elias Holley, Marahya Holley, Stacey Hunter, Olivia Hurdle
Candice Jackson, Kyajia Jackson, Brandon Jarrett, Madison Jennings, Justin Johnson, Nylae Johnson, Braden Jordan, Shaquasia Jordan
Jonathan Kelly, Cody Keown, Mckayle Knapp, Nasir Knight
Braxton K. Langley, Antonio Lewis, Spencer Loftis, Keshawn Long, Crystal Loper
Atavia Mallory, Keeley Martin, Nikiya McCullen, Charles McDonald, Kyara Mercer, Jaylese Metts, John Miller, Jordan Mustgrave
Jenna O’Neal, Claribel Ordaz-Rios, Brandon Overton
Kelsey Perry, Lavonna Peterson, Patrick Pippins, Trevor Powell
Austin Ralph, Stefon Reid, Sandra Rennie, Tyler Rhea, Samuel Rowe-Reyes, Jacarri Riddick, Macee Russell
Sean Sanchez, Abigail Sawyer, Kinsey Sawyer, Katelyn Sharber, Selena Shuey, Saiveon Skinner, Bradley Smith, Lia Smith, Makayla Squires, Matthew Stewart, Morgan Stewart, Elizabeth Story
Aleigha Teleky, Michael Thomas, Abby Todd, Rebecca Turner
Chase Ward, Wesley Ward, Carissma Warren, Megan Weatherington, Aliza White, Clayton White, David White, Scott White, Shelley White, Daniel Wiggins, Maggie Williams, Makayla Williams, Brea Wills, Kyjuan Wilson, Faith Wright
Omar Zuniga