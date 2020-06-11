Perquimans High School Class of 2020 held a baccalaureate service Friday evening at Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex.
Pastor Todd Kemp and Bishop Landon Mason offered inspiring remarks to pay tribute to these Pirates. Three of nine students who have enlisted in the military, who will be leaving prior to graduation on July 31, were able to receive their diplomas.
Words printed on the front of this PCHS commencement guide, “For I know I have plans for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Great job PCHS and congratulations PQ Class of 2020!