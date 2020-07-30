It’s almost time for the proud Pirates to turn their tassels atop the mortar board.
Perquimans Class of 2020’ commencement will be held at the Nixon Athletic Complex on the Charles H. Ward football field on Friday evening at 7 p.m. with the rain date being at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug.1.
The only speakers will be the students – valedictorian Claribel Ordaz-Rios and salutatorian Allison Copeland – along with comments by former principal, Wayne Price. Out of an abundance of caution, the ceremony will be shortened due to COVID-19.
“I am extremely proud of the Class of 2020,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “This group of students overcame a challenge that no other senior class has had to face in history with courage, strength, grace, and positivity. These students did not get to finish their spring sports season, enjoy their prom, perform their spring play, enjoy award ceremonies, perform their senior walk, and have a traditional graduation ceremony at the scheduled time. Though these memories were lost, the resilience of the Class of 2020 allowed them to make new memories and the most out of a situation that was out of their control.”
PCHS seniors were offered more than $480,000 in scholarships with 29 seniors planning to attend 4-year institutions in the fall while another 45 Pirates will be attending 2-year institutions along with one senior who will be attending trade school. Nine seniors seek military careers while 11 more have already started working full-time jobs.
Everyone will be required to wear masks and screenings and temperature checks will be conducted by our school nurses, staff, and Emergency Management. Social distancing will be enforced. Each graduate is allowed for guests. Chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart by family on the football field much like we did baccalaureate. Staff will be socially distanced in the bleachers.
“They are now looking forward to their futures and the endless possibilities that are ahead of each of them,” Turner said. “I truly believe the adversities they have overcome will make them stronger and even more resilient in the future.”