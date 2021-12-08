In an early season matchup that featured defensive intensity by both teams, Perquimans High School topped Pasquotank High by the score of 53-41 at the Panthers home gymnasium Tuesday night. The Pirates (2-1) handed the Panthers (2-1) their first loss of the season in a competitive non-conference tilt.
The contest was compelling for another reason. Pirates coach Colin Woodley was matching wits with his dad Robert Woodley, the dean of local prep coaches, who has come out of retirement to guide the young Panthers. The senior Woodley, with over 500 career wins on his resume, was previously the head coach at Pasquotank for eight seasons, building the program into a consistent winner.
Led by ten first quarter points produced by frontcourt standout Nasir Parker, the Pirates carved out an 18-13 lead at the first break. The senior was a problem all night for the Panthers. He would post a game high 22 points, many on putbacks after strong offensive rebounds. He consistently got to the free throw line, especially in the first quarter.
“Yes, we got into foul trouble early,” said Pasquotank coach Woodley. “We had five players who picked up two fouls each, so I had to sit them down until the second half.”
The Panthers were not hitting their perimeter shots, but guard Donnell Beasley was keeping it close. The junior had eight points in the early going, with strong left-handed drives straight to the hoop.
The second period was all defense for both squads. Perquimans tallied only nine points, but they increased their halftime lead to 27-18, as the Panthers could only manage five points in the low scoring quarter.
“We thought that we could make it difficult for them by changing up our defenses,” said Pirate coach Colin Woodley.” We went back and forth between man-to-man, 1-3-1, and 1-2-2 zones. We kept adjusting and that was successful. We played very well on the inside the whole game.”
The third quarter started with a dunk, and then a 3-point play on a breakaway by Pirate Jahsiah Felton. The five point spurt gave Perquimans their largest lead of the night at 32-18, but the Panthers answered back. Beasley had another strong quarter with four field goals, and Darrion Carver, hampered with personal fouls, contributed five points in the period. At the end of the third quarter, the Panthers were still in the game with the score 43-31.
Pasquotank stepped up the pressure in the final quarter, but the Pirates, led by the experienced ball handling of senior guards A’marion Hunter and Kameron Hall, held off the Panther comeback. Hunter, coming off a great season as the Perquimans football quarterback, was a steady influence all night with 12 points and a strong game on both ends of the court.
Beasley led Pasquotank with 20 points, but no other Panther reached double figures. “We didn’t shoot well, but they are a veteran group of players that played very good defense,” said the senior Woodley. The coach played a lot of players looking for chemistry and combinations that work. “ Our guys have bought into the team concept. Together, everyone achieves more. They understand that, and we won’t let up on our effort, no matter what the score.”