Perquimans High School’s chapter of Future Farmers of America has been feeding families for years through the school’s Hungry Heroes program – “Serving to Serve.”
Times being what they are, these Pirates have more mouths to feed, but they are up to the job.
“The Hungry Heroes program has been making a difference in meeting weekend hunger needs for the past five years,” said Jill Cohen, director of Career Technical Education for the county school system. “I have always felt that Perquimans County is a family that takes care of all its members. The Hungry Heroes program not only provides food, it teaches Agriculture students to be engaged citizens by helping others, develops leadership skills and an understanding of our community needs. Programs like this, people helping people of all ages, makes living in our county special.”
Teachers Susan Perry and Kelly Russell oversee the program and have been delivering the food to homes.
“Over the past few years, we average about 40 families per week but the current situation has seen our program grow to over 70 families,” Perry said. “We must remember that this number represents families and not just a student. I’m expecting more families to continually be identified over the next few weeks with lay-offs and people out of work due to quarantine status or closed businesses.”
Tina Mathis and Jan Tripp, advisers for the PCHS LEAD club and the Breakfast Club have been a tremendous help with donations and deliveries to support the program. The Hertford United Methodist Church and Hertford Rotary club have been on-going partners over the years.
“This is truly a community project of support. Many local churches and civic clubs have donated to the program in order to support our children,” Cohen said.
Hertford Rotary also donates books to go in the boxes as well as individual bags of grooming supplies.
“Weekly donations from the Rotarians and a grant have been extremely helpful,” Russell said.
Give Hertford Rotary a tip of the hat for taking the initiative.
“Hertford Rotary Club is honored and engaged to assist the students of our community with supplemental food and supplies. We are advocates for our youth and want to provide supportive care where we are able,” said Karen Throckmorton, co-president of Hertford Rotary Club.
The group seeks food that children can eat with minimal help such as fruit cups, breakfast bars, pop top canned foods, oatmeal, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned pasta, mac and cheese (boxes or individual servings) are a few examples that work for the students.
This donated food supplements the school nutrition program for weekend nutrition. Hungry Heroes accepts financial donations: checks made out to PCHS FFA, mailed to Jill Cohen Director of CTE, PCS, 411 Edenton Rd, Hertford, NC or call to arrange donations.