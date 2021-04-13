Pirates' Passion for Change Endures With Scholarship

A Perquimans High School alumnus was awarded a scholarship dedicated to those who seek to change the world.
Class of 2018, Charley Hines is the first recipient of the Michael Steven Higgins “Changing the World” Scholarship. This $2,000 scholarship is sponsored by the Michael Steven Higgins/Calogero family and Captain Bob’s Restaurant.
Higgins was a 2016 graduate of Perquimans County High School and East Carolina University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Security Studies.
Higgins was serving as an intern in the N.C. State Highway Patrol’s college internship program and was tragically killed in the line of duty Aug. 22, 2020, while riding as a passenger in a law enforcement vehicle.
“Michael found his place in life by helping others,” Perquimans Schools Foundation Director Brenda Lassiter said. “He touched so many people in his short 22 years of life and it is the hope that this scholarship will continue and encourage others to make this world a better place, as he did.”
Higgins’ mother Lisa reflected on her son’s life and how he sought to change the world.
“This has been a very difficult thing for myself and my family,” she said. “When Michael went out into law enforcement, I asked him why he wanted to do that. He said, ‘We need good people like me to put a change into the world by making the community a better and safer place.’”
To qualify for this scholarship, student must not have any discipline referrals, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and be pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice studies (lawyer, law enforcement, forensic sciences, homeland security, correctional officer, crime scene analyst, DEA, etc.).
“When Michael passed away, we wanted to do something – he loved Perquimans and was a Pirate at heart,” Higgins said.
The scholarship was made available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021. Hines graduated from Perquimans High School in 2018 and is poised to graduate from ECU in May.
Though there was no applicant from Pirates’ Class of 2021, Lassiter said Hines was a natural fit for the scholarship.
“Michael’s mother asked me to look for somebody who is interested in law enforcement,” Lassiter said. “I called ECU and found out that Charley was going into law enforcement and that she is a graduate from Perquimans High School. Then I found out that she had been friends with Michael.”
Hines recalled how when she was new to high school, “Michael’s brother Shane was the first person to approach me when he asked to sit with me at lunch.”
Lassiter added, “After all that, you just know awarding her this scholarship was meant to be.”
Higgins voice was strained with emotion when she recalled Hines’ application for the scholarship.
“When I received Charley’s application, it touched my heart so much,” she said. “When she was off to ECU, she got to meet Michael – that he was always kind, inspiring and very enthusiastic about what he was pursuing as well by studying criminal justice. He always had a positive impact on going forward. Charley said she now has somebody as she moves forward in law enforcement to look up to because he really was a good person. He was honorable and very kind. It was important for us to keep what he wanted to do – they need good people.”
Hines is the perfect person to receive this scholarship.
“I know Charley will be a great recipient for this scholarship because she has a lot of goals,” Higgins said. “It’s a wonderful thing to be here. I just hope that Charley stays in touch with us and keeps us posted on all her accomplishments in law enforcement. I’m just very proud of my kids and proud that we are doing this.”
Hines has an internship this summer with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office before undergoing 12-week Basic Law Enforcement courses at the College of the Albemarle.
Hines’ plans call for someday being a member of the blue line that serves Perquimans County.
“I want to be able to help people and cops have a lot of access to the community that most people don’t,” she said. “I’ll be with the less fortunate a lot because the stats show that most of the time when crime happens, it is in rougher areas. I want to help people.”
Hines recalled that while she was attending middle school, a law enforcement officer took an interest in her.
“I lived in a poor neighborhood – we were bad off,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the cop, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”