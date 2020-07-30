Congratulations to the soon-to-be Perquimans County High School Class of 2020.
Provided by the PCHS, photos of each senior are published pages B1-B2. Thanks to local business support, there is a full-page ad listing the names of the graduates provided by the school system appears on page A6.
A story discussing the time, day and place of graduation along with COVID-19 guidelines appears on B1. Did you know that the Class of 2020 has been offered $480,000 in scholarships?
Valedictorian Claribel Ordaz-Rios and salutatorian Allison Copeland will give speeches at commencement.
Photo collage comes from a series of pictures taken throughout the year.