Pirates' Round-up: Wins against Northside, Pasquotank

PINETOWN — The Perquimans County High School baseball team defeated Pinetown’s Northside High School 6-3 Friday at Northside High School before the season was temporarily put in quarantine.
Perquimans (5-0) scored two runs each in the first, fourth and sixth innings of the non-conference game.
Northside’s Ryan Cornelius hit a home run with three RBI to pace the Panthers (2-2).
Earlier in the week, Pirates (4-0) earned the non-conference win – 4-0 – against the Panthers (0-3) at Pasquotank Wednesday.
Perquimans’ Tyler Futrell had a double with an RBI, Dylan Cox went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Jacob Meads and Braden Jordan were each credited with an RBI.
Jordan got the start on the mound and pitched six innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs, no walks and posted nine strikeouts.
Tanner Thach pitched a scoreless inning and registered two strikeouts.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Perquimans 3, Pasquotank 2: The Pirates (1-2-1) earned the non-conference win against the Panthers (1-2-1) Wednesday (March 11) at Perquimans.
Bear Grass Charter 6, Perquimans 4: The Pirates (0-2-1) lost the non-conference match to the Bears (2-0-0) on the road Monday (March 9).