Sunrise on the Perquimans River by the Albemarle Sound, folks may see a small white boat checking crab pots. That’s where we begin this story about Lizzy Story, Student of the Month for May for the Perquimans Weekly.
For early morning mariners, it is a sight to behold when Story’s family boat makes stops at the plastic/foam buoys marking the best spots, whether they be near the trunk of a long extinct cedar tree a hundred yards or so from shore or in open waters.
This close-knit crew will pull up the crab pot to see if the creatures have taken the bait. Then, either strong backs return the pot into the water with fresh bait or harvest the alien crustaceans. The work can be hard, but rewarding to this Pirates’ senior.
“Crabbing season begins for us whenever we can get our pots out in the water,” Lizzy Story said. “We are working on the pots right now and will hopefully have them in the water by the mid or end of May.”
Most mornings, Story and her brothers go crabbing in quiet, still waters. Small wisps of fog hover in spots above the Sound. Nothing is out there, not even any seabirds – peace if ever there is such a thing as inner peace.
Except for a wayward kayaker or fisherman searching for God and a good spot to drop a line, there is not a living soul on these hallowed waters.
Life lessons are learned on the water.
“We go crabbing in the Albemarle Sound and get on the water at first light,” she said. “It may be small, but something I have learned over time from crabbing is how to think more of others and not myself. Getting up early in the morning has never been something I have loved, but not everything is about me.”
A carpenter, Christ embraced fishermen because they are the salt of the earth. Smug secularist city folk may forget how fish comes to the dinner table, but the rest of the world knows the value of hard work, faith and family.
“Even before Story’s seafood was opened, crabbing helped to put food on the table for me and my family.” Story said. “I’m thankful that my granddaddy passed his commercial fishing and crabbing passion down to not only my mom but also my uncle who brings in fresh fish from the Perquimans River to sell at Story’s Seafood whenever possible. It has taught me to work hard and not complain about it because hard work always pays off.”
Story’s Tale
So who is Lizzy Story? A hero origin story like that deserves more ink, so let’s start small, like the popular crab bomber that the restaurant sells.
Come fall, Story will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish because she hopes to do a bit traveling, most likely Latin American.
“I would like to be a dentist,” Story said with certainty. “Ever since I went to Ecuador with fountain of life church last summer on my first mission trip, I have hoped to travel and use my profession to give free dental care to others in need. Traveling has and will always be one of my biggest passions.”
Academics and sports achievement are the twin pillars of anyone attending Perquimans County Schools and Story is no different.
“My most important activity that I’ve participated in through Perquimans High School is the volleyball program,” she said. “I treasure the time I got to bond with my amazing teammates and my coach. We all put so much heart in the game and each other most importantly.’
Moreover, Story is vice president of Interact Club at Perquimans High School and secretary of Student Government Association.
“Interact club is amazing because I get to work firsthand in being able to make an impact on the community,” she said. “It also excites me to be a part of SGA because it teaches me leadership and inspires creativity for pep rallies and student functions.”
A proud Pirate, Story extols the virtues of the county school system.
“I can honestly say that I am completely satisfied with the education I have gotten from the Perquimans School System,” she said.
True fishermen are good at math – same is true with this Pirate.
“My favorite subject has always been math, mostly because I feel that it is my strongest subject,” Story said. “My junior year I took AP Calculus with Mrs. (Kim) Tyson and the intensity of the course is what made it so much fun.”
Some of Story’s fondest memories of High School are the ones with her best friends and teammates.
“Everyone knows how awesome the memory of a win is, but I also cherish that long bus ride to Ocracoke with the volleyball team and singing throwback songs super loud,” she said. “None of us had any talent but it didn’t matter because we were having fun.”
They say water has memory – so does this child of Perquimans schools.
“I love getting up early and walking the ALS walk every year with my teammates and I love contemplating every year what character group we are going to be for character day on Spirit Week,” Story said. “I know it may be something everyone says but pep rally memories really are the best. Especially that one my freshman year when a classmate ran across the field in his underpants and the boys dressed up like cheerleaders to dance to a silly song.”
Story has taken advantage of the high school’s dual enrollment program with College of the Albermarle.
“With the exception of advanced placement calculus, the past two years all of my classes have been through College of the Albemarle. I love that Perquimans gives us that option,” she said. “An important aspect of a good education are continuous relationships and its easy for me to say that no matter if I’m learning through high school courses or college courses, I am getting the support and encouragement that I need to continue to learn.”
Not everything is sweet – quarantine all but killed senior year for 120 Pirates, but Story transformed lemons into lemonade, or buckshot into a turkey dinner.
“The stay-at-home thing has affected me but in a good way,” she said. “I have done a lot of things that I don’t normally do. For instance, I killed my first turkey during quarantine, have been fishing multiple times (more than ever), and found that I love to kayak. It is something about being on the water that is so calming. It’s a pain that such a thing could happen during my senior year, but I still have hope. Even if I don’t get prom or my senior walk I will still smile. I’ve learned how much I love people’s faces during quarantine. I don’t always get to talk to everyone in my school, but I’d do anything to see all of their faces again. I really do miss it.”
Time Spent at the ‘Fish House’
Story works at Story’s Seafood which is a restaurant down Harvey Point Road in Hertford. Most of the time, Story is in control of the cash register and to-go orders. However, there are also times when she is/was the waitress.
“No matter if I am waitressing or being the cashier, I am also always making sure the market is stocked for any customers that are looking to get some pounds of fish or shrimp,” she said.
Story’s Seafood knows how to season its shrimp and fish – no doubt. But more than that, this family knows the water, so let’s talk about the water that dominates the landscape around our neck of the woods. Maybe Google Billy Joel’s song “Downeaster Alexa” – much respect to the Story family who works with the rod and reel when trolling Atlantis.
“We get up around 5 a.m. or so and try to get out on the water as soon as sunlight hits,” Story said. “Ever since I was little I have been going on the boat with my mom and my two brothers to crab.”
Story is a bay(woman) as is her heritage.
“Now that I am older and my oldest brother has found his own career, I’ve had bigger responsibilities,” she said. “I drive the boat for my mom as she grabs and shakes the pots. This is not very fun when its windy because you want to get the pot in an easy position for my mom to grab. It’s not my favorite thing to do, but it’s needed and people love crabs in the summertime. It’s also my job to help my mom grade the crabs when we get them back to the fish house – what we call Story’s Seafood.”
Shop Local
Last word goes to the community support for Story’s Seafood during this damn quarantine – Bless your heart King Cooper (not a compliment).
Shop local by getting your fish at Story’s – join the revolution!
“I think the community has been very supportive during this time,” Story said. “I have not worked much since the pandemic went down, to give hours to the ones that need it most, but when I am there, I am glad to see familiar faces and new faces. I can’t wait until we get to open up the entire place again.”