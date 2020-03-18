ELIZABETH CITY – Pirates posted promising results at the track meet that Northeastern hosted last week before the season was put on hold.
Bertie, Cape Hatteras, Currituck, First Flight, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank and Perquimans competed in the NC Eastern Tour.
Perquimans’ highlights of the meet include Sai’Veon Skinner, who finished in 9th place (12.07 seconds) followed by E.J. Gatling at 16th place (12.18) and Antwan Harris at 25th place (12.51) with Saquon Kearse at 30th place (12.62) – he finished 24th place in 200-meter dash (27.00).
Boys’ 400 meter dash had Joseph Askew with a 4th place finish (55.53 seconds) and Gabreal Tripp at 10 place (1:00.76).
Anthony Wills finished in 16th place (2:44 min) in the 800-meter run.
Jayden White led the Pirates with a 5th place finish (5:12 min) in the 1,600-meter run and he had a 3rd place finish (11:34) in the 3,200 meter run.
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles had Tyreese Brothers with a 7th place finish (49.82 seconds) followed by
Julian Jenkins at 8th (51:08).
Boys’ 200-meter relay finished at fifth place (1:41.54) while the 400-meter relay team garnered a 2nd place finish (3:48.62) and the 4x800-meter relay team finished at 2nd place (9:39.20).
Sai’Veon Skinner finished second in the long jump (18-feet, 7 inches).
Nasir Parker finished third in the discus (105-feet, 4 inches) while Jaden Allen garnered a 7th place finish (96”/02’); Stuart Fairchild with an 18th place throw (74 feet); Kamari Johnson at 23rd place (63 feet).
Nasir Parker finished second in the shot put (41-feet, 9-inches) while Jaydon Long garnered an 11th place finish (35”/01’); Jayden Allen at 16th place (32”/06’); Kamari Johnson at 23rd place (28”/06’);
Jamoriod Armstrong at 24th (26”/02’).
Per the girls’ side of the ledger, Shunasia Whidbee, who posted a fifth place finish (13.72 seconds) in the 100-meter dash while Ka’Ziyah Warren finished ninth (14.07); Sy’Tazia Warren captured 14th place (14.51); Zantavia Armstead at 23rd place (15.02).
Girls’ 200-meter dash: Zantavia Armstead at 21st place (31.83 seconds) and Ma’Shanti White at 30th place (33.05).
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Tanaysha Watson at 4th place (2.:21 seconds).
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay team finished in 4th place (55.43 seconds).
Ma’Shanti White finished fifth (12-feet, 5 inches) in the girls’ long jump.