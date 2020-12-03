Perquimans Pirates volleyball has shown a strong start to the season with four wins against formidable opponents near and far from Bear Grass and Pamlico County.
“I am so proud of the way both the JV and Varsity teams have played up to this point,” Pirates’ Coach Kristie Thach said. “Some players are stepping into new roles and positions and everyone is working hard each day. We are thankful for each day that we get to play and we look forward to starting Conference play this week.”
Thach said the team’s strengths are senior leadership, good communication and hustle while things the Pirates’ need to work on are staying aggressive while serving and consistent passing.
Team has defeated non-conference opponents Bear Grass Charter (3-0), Cape Hatteras (3-0), Northeastern (3-0) and Pamlico County (3-1).
Perquimans began Albemarle Athletic Conference play Wednesday, Dec. 2 at home against Edenton’s John A. Holmes (0-3). For more on that game, see the Daily Advance or the next edition of the Perquimans Weekly.
That game will be the Pirates’ Senior Night with four senior players recognized – Natalie Corprew, Maci Denson, Lilly Morgan, Carly Elliott – as well as senior manager Tanaysha Watson.
The Pirates (4-0) earned the non-conference win – 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 – against the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes Tuesday (Nov. 24) at Perquimans County High School.
Here are the stats for the Cape Hatteras game. (Carly Elliott 13 assists, 4 Service points, 1 ace, 2 kills), (Natalie Corprew 8 digs, 2 kills, 9 service points, 2 aces, 3 assists), (Tori Williamson 9 service points, 1 ace, 7 digs, 7 kills), (Eby Scaff 7 service points, 7 kills), (Daven Brabble 6 kills, 6 service points, 3 aces, 1 block), (Maci Denson 5 service points, 1 ace, 4 digs) (Kaileigh Nixon 6 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs) (Ariana Salupo 4 kills, 1 block)
Previously, Pirates defeated Northeastern 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 Monday (Nov. 25) at Northeastern High School.
Eby Scaff paced Perquimans (3-0) in the non-conference match with seven kills, Tori Williamson followed with six kills, Daven Brabble had five kills, Kaileigh Nixon posted four kills, Natalie Corprew and Ariel Lewis had three kills each, while Symiaya Leary and Carly Elliott posted two kills each in the win.
Elliott had four serve aces, Corprew had three service aces, Williamson posted two aces, while Brabble and Ellie Ward had an ace each.
Ariana Salupo led Perquimans with two total blocks, while Nixon added a block.
Corprew, Williamson and Elliott paced the Pirates with nine digs each, Scaff had six digs, Ward and Maci Denson posted three digs each, while Lewis Brabble and Nixon each posted a dig.
Elliott led Perquimans with 16 assists, Ward followed with eight assists, Williamson had two assists and Corprew had one assist in the win.