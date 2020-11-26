GATESVILLE – Friday was a perfect day for area cross country teams to race and pace in the deep woods around Merchants Millpond Park.
Perquimans High School’s boys’ team captured first place while John A. Holmes and Manteo high schools, neither of which fielded a full roster, each showed a strong performance.
Perquimans Pirates’ Jayden Albemarle Athletic Conference Boys’ Cross Country Runner of Season for 2019, White finished first with a time of 18:38 minutes, probably a quarter mile ahead of the competition.
White’s teammates Eli Gregory finished in third place (23:14) while Luke Williams (24:17) in fifth place along with Jeff Winslow (28:03) in ninth place and Landon Castle (30:22) at tenth place.
Aces’ Lucas Berry led the team with a sixth place finish (25:48) followed by Ethan Daily (26:37) at eighth place.
Per the girls’ side of the ledger, while Manteo, JAHHS, Perquimans and Gates teams did not compete with a complete team, runners from each of these schools excelled. Manteo’s captured first and second, Tiffany Fenz and Madison Flynn, respectively, while Aces’ Samantha Layton and Amanda Turner won third (26:18 min) and fourth place (26:38) respectively with Carrie Jenkins (37:41) at ninth place.
Perquimans’ first girl to cross the finish line was Heaven Tripp who posted (36:31 min) at eighth place followed by Carissa Baker (37:46) in 10 place.
Pirates’ Coach Jeff Winslow praised the team’s performance – first race of the season.
“I thought it was a great first race for us as a team,” he said. “This is a tough course, a good opener. I thought for us and a good baseline for Jayden White – his times will certainly improve as the season goes on. We’re expecting big things out of him this year. The rest of the team did great. They come out every day and work hard – very proud of them. They did very well.”
Aces’ Coach Matt Goetz offered congratulations to the team.
“It was a very good day to run, so I thought everybody did well,” he said. “We had a couple of high place finishes, so we’re just going to improve from there.”
An Aces’ freshman, Samantha Layton gave the trails and wooded course high marks.
“I liked that it was an out and back course rather than three loops or so that they have at other races,” she said. “And the terrain changed, so that made for a better running experience. I slipped in one spot, but I got back up – all part of running a trail race. Also, when you got toward the end, there was less guesswork because you knew when and where to pick up for the final sprint to the finish.”
Results from the Aces’ meet Wednesday at Camden were not posted by ncmilesplit.com by press time.