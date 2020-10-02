Regardless of who you’re voting for — or have already voted for — on Nov. 3, we should all be thinking of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump this weekend.
The president announced by tweet early Friday that both he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease that’s infected more than 7 million Americans, — more than 3,100 in our region — and that’s killed more than 208,000 of our citizens, including 90 in our region.
The president, who is 74, and the first lady, who is 50, apparently have mild symptoms of the disease — the White House physician said “both are doing well at this time” and will quarantine at the White House for the near future.
This isn’t the moment for snarky reactions to President Trump’s diagnosis. Right now, we wish both him and the first lady a speedy recovery — something that happens to the overwhelming majority of those who contract COVID-19.
But this is the time for some truth-telling about the dangers to which President Trump has exposed our country — and now ultimately himself and his wife — by constantly downplaying or ignoring the virus’ severity and by continuously ridiculing and trying to undermine those who do take it seriously and have desperately tried, often in the face of the president’s obstruction, to get other Americans to do the same.
President Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in early February, during one of 17 recorded interviews for Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” that he’s “always downplayed” the severity of the coronavirus threat, claiming he did so because he “didn’t want to panic” Americans. Trump has no such scruples, however, when it comes to anything else. He’s a firehose of panic on everything from immigration and protests against overpolicing to election voting, fabricating threats and concocting nightmares that have no basis in fact or reality.
But Trump hasn’t just downplayed the virus threat. He’s actively worked to undermine an effective response to it. He’s complained about too much testing; promoted quack cures; lied about how effectively the U.S. is combatting the virus; criticized governors like North Carolina’s Roy Cooper for being too careful about lifting COVID safety restrictions; leaned on federal agencies to make virus-related judgments to favor his own political interests, rather than those benefiting public health; overruled his own health experts for the same reason; and questioned the effectiveness of personal safety measures like wearing a facemask.
He’s also been reckless in his personal behavior. He’s continued to hold mass rallies where few attendees socially distance or wear masks. He also apparently hasn’t required his staff to wear masks at the White House. And just last week during the first presidential debate, he ridiculed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask too much.
There will be accountability for the president’s multiple failures to keep American families, including his own, safe when millions of us cast our ballots in the presidential election next month. But we’re also hopeful Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis will have another outcome closer to home.
We’re hopeful it convinces those who believe, whether because of the president’s wrongheaded efforts or some other reason, that COVID-19 doesn’t pose much of a risk — or that it’s even real — to change their minds. We’re also hopeful we’ll see more residents wearing masks or face coverings when they’re out in public, more people practicing social distancing, just more people in general exercising more caution in their personal interactions with others.
We also hope to hear less criticism of the safety measures leaders like Cooper have taken to try and keep us safe. No one locked down the economy to take away anyone’s personal freedom; they did so to keep you, your family, and families like the president’s, safer.
Make no mistake, President Trump contracting COVID-19 is a scared-straight moment. If the president of the United States of America, even one as reckless as Trump, can get COVID-19, so can we all. Let’s also hope the president’s diagnosis will also be a turning point in how seriously our country now confronts this killer virus.
— The Daily Advance