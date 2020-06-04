“They want only their proper place in the Sun and the right to be left alone, like any other citizen of the Republic” – James Baldwin, Notes of a Native Son.
I would think that the tragedy of COVID-19 would soften the heart of every member of mankind- NOT!
To watch the slow torturous meaningless death of Mr. George Floyd by another human being leaves me with too many words of expression.
How long must our African- American men be treated like inanimate objects with no heart, no soul or spirit? How could one (four) beings do what they did to Mr. Floyd someone’s son, father, husband, brother, friend? Another human being!
I am sure Derek Chauvin could feel life drain out of Mr. Floyd’s body. Why does the perpetual hate of African-American men in this country, still exist? Still allowed?
God made man in His own likeness to love one another — for God is love.
It is my prayer that Hertford, North Carolina will never participate in these hideous crimes of self righteousness or the disregard of another Black man in America. We will always support, but hold our police officers accountable.
Signed
The concerned
Mother of (2)
Grandmother of (2)
Mother-in-law of (1)
Sister of (1)
Cousin of (many)
Friend of (many)
Mentor of (many)
Mayor of (many) Black Men in America
Mayor Earnell Brown