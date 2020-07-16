Under Plan B, schools are required to follow key safety measures that include:
Require face coverings for all teachers and students K-12
Limit the total number of students, staff and visitors within a school building to the extent necessary to ensure 6 feet distance can be maintained when students/staff will be stationary
Conduct symptom screening, including temperature checks
Establish a process and dedicated space for people who are ill to isolate and have transportation plans for ill students
Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in the school and transportation vehicles regularly
Require frequent hand washing throughout the school day and provide hand sanitizer at entrances and in every classroom
Discontinue activities that bring together large groups
Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups
Discontinue use of self-service food or beverage distribution
In addition, schools are strongly recommended to follow additional safety measures that include:
Designate hallways and entrance/exit doors as one-way
Keep students and teachers in small groups that stay together as much as possible
Have meals delivered to the classroom or have students bring food back to the classroom if social distancing is not possible in the cafeteria
Place physical barriers such as plexiglass at reception desks and similar areas