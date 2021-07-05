COLUMBIA — The Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft will host two upcoming workshops that attach textile arts to social, emotional, and psychological themes.
Processing Grief through Meditative Embroidery will be held Aug. 15 and 22 and be taught by Sarah Cusey. In the class, Cusey will share how she uses embroidery as a meditative process to engage with grief.
Students will learn basic embroidery stitches, and are encouraged to sew on a piece of clothing or other material connected to their particular grief, such as the death of a loved one or a lost relationship.
The second class, Mending As Practice and Expression, will be taught by Tasha Miller Griffith, also on Aug. 15 and 22. In Griffith’s class, students will learn how hand-mending can be a gateway to creative expression.
Griffith will demonstrate hand-sewing techniques including darning, boro-style patchwork, and duplicate stitch for knits. Students will investigate the structure of woven and knitted fabrics, and explore the meaning of stitching and mending in the modern world.
Pocosin’s popular suite of enameling workshops continues with two new workshops in September.
In Intermediate and Advanced Enamel Painting, enamel artist Mi-Sook Hur will help students take their enamel paintings skills to a new level in the class scheduled for Sept. 4-5 and 11-12. Focusing on four nature-based projects like two-toned flowers and transparent insect wings, students will learn about blending colors, layering, creating see-through effects, defining shapes, and adding details. This is an in-depth, four-session workshop for students with previous enamel painting experience.
In Set Your Work Apart: Elevate Your Enamels, Anne Havel will share her approach to enamel settings in the class scheduled for Sept. 15, 18, 22 and 25. Havel will share her thought processes and decision making for each step and technique involved, and a Facebook group will be created for discussion and Q&A between this workshop’s four sessions. Students should be able to solder and use a jeweler’s saw and flex shaft independently.
This month, former Pocosin artist Mark Arnold will demonstrate in his From Molds to Mugs class how he combines molds with wheel throwing and handbuilding to create his signature work.
For more information, email info@pocosinarts.org.