More than 70 College of The Albemarle students and faculty tuned in with community members Thursday to hear a discussion led by Tim Seibles, the former poet laureate for Virginia.
Seibles, who served as Virginia’s poet laureate from 2016 to 2018, was the keynote speaker for COA’s 3rd annual Literary Festival. The three-hour event was held online via Zoom and featured writing exercises and a discussion by COA alum and writer Michael Lewis.
Seibles, who is a retired Old Dominion University English professor and lives in Norfolk, concluded the program by reading aloud several of his poems and discussing them with a panel.
Seibles recited a poem that he wrote about his high school crush when he was 15 years old titled, “Delores Jepps.”
“It seems insane now, but she’d be standing soaked in schoolday morning light, her loose-leaf notebook flickering at the bus stop, and we almost trembled at the thought of her mouth filled for a moment with both of our short names,” the poem opens.
A student asked if Seibles has seen or spoken to Jepps since high school.
“I have not seen her since, probably, graduating high school,” he said. “Someone told me she got married, but I don’t know the guy’s name, so if she changed her name, I could never find her.”
Seibles, who is now 65, said he once searched her name online but fell short on the attempt.
“I’m assuming that she’s still alive,” he said. “I don’t know that.”
Seibles said he does not have a favorite theme of which to write about, but that he writes about what moves him most.
“I don’t write anything that I don’t care about,” he said. “I don’t write about anything that doesn’t move my heart in some way, for better or for worse.”
Aaron Bass, the writing coordinator at COA-Elizabeth City, discussed ways to improve writing by reducing unnecessary words and improving sentence structure. In one exercise, he challenged participants to write a haiku that describes their favorite movie without naming the movie. A haiku is a short non-rhyming poem formed of 17 syllables split along three lines of five, seven and five.
One participant’s haiku was of the 1984 hit movie, “The Terminator.”
“Sent from the future, his mission to kill Sarah, he fails in the end,” the poem read.
Lewis preceded Seibles with a question-and-answer session about his writing process and his first book, a self-help work titled “Bank on Self-Investment/ Belief Deposited/Triumph Withdrawn/A Stimulus Check for One’s Self.”
