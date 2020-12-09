Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (estimated $200 in damage to 1997 Honda Civic vehicle) was reported Dec. 4 in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Dec. 4 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Fraud was reported Dec. 4 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Larceny of a government issued cellular phone (valued at $300) was reported Dec. 4 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
Fraud, by giving gift card to a false promotion, was reported Dec. 5 in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AH Bazemore.
Shoplifting (two pairs of winter gloves) was reported Dec. 5 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 5 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
Gunshots reported (discharging a firearm within city limits) was reported Dec. 6 in the 410 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Missing person (juvenile) was reported Dec. 7 in the 300 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TA Guarracino.
Found property (unknown person left unused ammunition in a rental vehicle) was reported Dec. 7 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
Motor vehicle theft (2020 Hyundai Tuscan with North Carolina registration) was reported Dec. 7 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AH Bazemore.
Identity theft was reported Dec. 7 in the 1300 block of Jessica Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud, by failing to provide product or service in return for $650, was reported Dec. 7 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Motor vehicle theft of North Carolina-registered 2009 Ford Fusion valued at $5,000 was reported Dec. 7 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Camden Sheriff
A verbal disturbance was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A verbal disturbance was reported Dec. 3 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Simple assault and assault by pointing a gun were reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Maddrey Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A domestic incident was reported Dec. 3 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny of metal was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Recovery of property, a 2020 Tucson Limit valued at $29,000, was reported Dec. 4. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Narcotics violations and drug equipment violations were reported Dec. 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service Dec. 6 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.