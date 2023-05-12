Elizabeth City Police
Possession of marijuana and driving under the influence were reported April 15 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Shoplifting of grocery items and stolen property offenses were reported April 15 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Deceased on arrival was reported April 15 in the 800 block of Gregory Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported April 15 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Driving under the influence was reported April 15 in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (someone cut off part of an electric vehicle charging station and stole it) were reported April 15 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer:
Fight in progress was reported April 16 in the 310 block of Paxton Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (vehicle) was reported April 16 in the 600 block of E. Colonial Avenue. Investigating officer: C.J. Hewitt.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported April 16 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage to property was reported April 16 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
Trespass of real property and communicating threats were reported April 16 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Found property was reported April 17 at Walnut and Poindexter streets. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Call for service was reported April 17 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported April 18 in the 610 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Resist, delaying and/or obstructing an officer and providing fictitious identity were reported April 18 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Burglary/breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported April 18 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Motor vehicle theft and hit & run were reported April 19 in the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue. Investigating officer: E.K. Britt.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game and fraud ($1,366 in stolen money) were reported April 19 in the 600 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Burglary/breaking & entering and felony larceny (nearly $3,000 in stolen jewelry, handguns and ammunition) were reported April 19 in the 700 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: A.M Rodriguez.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 19 in the 700 block of S. Road Street. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Breaking & entering was reported April 19 in the 1300 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Simple assault was reported April 19 in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
Stolen property offenses was reported April 20 in the 300 block of Queen Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Fictitious vehicle tag was reported April 20 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Property damage was reported April 20 in the 110 block E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A. Simpson.
Discharging firearm within city limits and gunshots fired (three rifles and several rounds of ammunition were taken as evidence) were reported April 20 in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny by employee ($19,000 in engine repair equipment stolen) was reported April 21 in the 920 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported April 21 in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a government employee was reported April 21 in the 1000 block of Hockmeyer Drive, Elizabeth City.
Suspect found with 108.84 grams of schedule VI in a vehicle was reported May 4 in the 100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of cameras and camera equipment was reported May 4 in the 1100 block of Millpond Road/Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City.
Disorderly conduct, parent slapped child in front of other students at school, was reported May 4 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported May 5 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Trash catching fire inside a trailer at the county landfill was reported May 8 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, someone using another’s retirement checks for their own benefit, was reported May 8 in the 100 block of Letitia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.