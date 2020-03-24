Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of an overdose was turned in Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of simple assault was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of felony fleeing to elude arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a license was turned in Feb. 16 in the 300 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 16 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 16 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations was turned in Feb. 16 in the 300 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
A report of a death investigation was turned in Feb. 18 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of suspicious activity was turned in Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Wiley Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.P. Simpson.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia in a jail/prison was turned in Feb. 19 in the 200 block of Executive Drive S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of fraud was turned in Feb. 19 in the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was turned in Feb. 19 in the 800 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
A report of motor vehicle theft was turned in Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Three reports of weapon law violations was turned in Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of drug equipment violations and weapon law violations was turned in Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 20 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 20 in the 1700 block of Fearing Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and a land dispute was turned in Feb. 21 in the 600 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud was turned in Feb. 21 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance was turned in Feb. 22 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in Feb. 22 in the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of failing to notify an officer of possession of a concealed firearm was turned in Feb. 23 in the intersection of Hughes Blvd., and Wilson St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of driving while impaired and failure to burn headlamps was turned in Feb. 23 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of fraud was turned in Feb. 24 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of possession of dangerous weapons in a confinement facility was turned in Feb. 24 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of weapon law violations was turned in Feb. 24 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Doshen.
A report of aggravated assault, burglary/breaking and entering and violating a domestic violence protective order was turned in Feb. 25 in the 700 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 25 in the 1500 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of damage to personal property was turned in Feb. 25 in the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Feb. 25 in the 200 block of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations was turned in Feb. 27 in the intersection of the 100 block of Weeksville Road and Muldrow Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of a domestic incident was turned in Feb. 28 in the 700 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of contraband found in prison/jail was turned in March 1 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of assault inflicting serious bodily injury was turned in March 2 in the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.