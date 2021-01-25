Elizabeth City Police
Damage to personal property (2012 Dodge Charge, not estimate value listed) was reported Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Misdemeanor larceny (by 2 females caught shoplifting at Walmart) and possession of stolen goods ($160 in clothes) were reported Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Found property (a .22 caliber revolver valued at $300) was reported Jan. 22 in the 720 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Damage to property (by unknown person or persons damaging a board walk on College of The Albemarle campus) was reported Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Lost wallet (including $40 in U.S. currency) was reported Jan. 22 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Lost property was reported Jan. 22 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Byron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm (involving .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and 9mm Taurus handguns with estimated total value of $800 seized) and felony fleeing to elude arrest (by suspect fleeing traffic stop at a high rate of speed) were reported Jan. 23 in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Damage to property (window, $100 estimated damage) was reported Jan. 23 in the 600 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Fraud (by suspect(s) taking money from victim’s cash app) was reported Jan. 23 in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny ($160 from the vehicle) were reported Jan. 23 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny (of a tote bag holding $100 worth of automobile parts) was reported Jan. 23 in the 700 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Gunshots fired was reported Jan. 23 in the 400 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Found property (vehicle license plate valued at $100) was reported Jan. 24 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Burglary/breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny of a purse (Vera Bradley purse valued at $85 and included inside $40 in U.S. currency and a cellular telephone valued at $100) was reported Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.