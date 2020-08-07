Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the 1150 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of missing person in the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: DJ Gregory.
A report of larceny by employee of $60 in food in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of $40 in non-precious metals in the 1860 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: LT Battle.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property (color television valued at $200) and domestic incident in the 1210 block of N Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $200 from the victim’s porch in the 1020 block of S Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of lost property in the 680 block of S Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: A Young.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property (doors valued at $50) in the 400 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 31. Investigating officer: A Young.
A report of simple assault in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 1. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property by throwing eggs at cars and flattening a vehicle tire, resulting in damage to a 2018 Chevrolet, a 2020 Chevrolet and a 1999 Mazda, in the 3610 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.