Elizabeth City Police
Larceny (television valued at $228) was reported Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Domestic incident (between boyfriend/girlfriend) was reported Oct. 17 in the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Simple assault (victim shot in the leg) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Tampering of a motor vehicle (2007 Chevrolet Pacifica) was reported Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Assault with a deadly weapon (kitchen knife causing small laceration to right arm) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
Credit card/ATM fraud (credit card used without owner’s permission) was reported Oct. 18 in the 110 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny (theft of 9mm Taurus handgun from 1997 Ford Taurus automobile) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (damaged rear windshield of Chevrolet Malibu) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Theft from motor vehicle (Savage brand shotgun valued at $99 and $20 in ammunition stolen) was reported Oct. 19 in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Tampering of motor vehicle (2008 Hyundai Sonata) was reported Oct. 19 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Tampering of motor vehicle (2001 Chevrolet Blazer) was reported Oct. 19 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Found property was reported Oct. 19 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Drug/narcotic violations, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and tampering with evidence was reported Oct. 19 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Found property was reported Oct. 19 in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Arson (of a single-wide trailer) was reported Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Aggravated assault (victim was stabbed in the back) was reported Sept. 25 in the 300 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PV Dawson.
Weapon law violation (possession of a firearm by a convicted felon) was reported Sept. 25 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JS Wheelbarger.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (victim’s law damaged as result of vehicle wreck) was reported Oct. 6 in the 1440 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AP Simpson.
Dog bite was reported Oct. 7 in the 110 block of Lee Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KM Spellman.
Failure to notify officer of concealed carry weapon while carrying was reported Oct. 8 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PV Dawson.
Larceny (of a Trump 2020 campaign sign stolen from yard) was reported Oct. 9 in the 1540 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
Dog bite was reported Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Copeland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TJ Smithson.
Towed vehicle (vehicle was left in roadway) was reported Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Indian Woods Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Vehicle fire (wire on vehicle’s alternator caught fire) was reported Oct. 10 at US Highway 17 North and US Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
Larceny and injury to personal property (deer stand and other hunting equipment) was reported Oct. 10 in the 1730 block of Fearing Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property causing an estimated $2,000 in damage to windows, exterior doors and car windshield, was reported Oct. 10 in the 1300 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Robbery and aggravated assault, suspect took property from the victim, was reported Oct. 11 in the 700 block of Bayside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Larceny (of political campaign sign) was reported Oct. 12 in the 1100 block of Lynch’s Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
Larceny (of business sign valued at $600) was reported Oct. 12 in the 1170 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PV Dawson.
A call for service (vehicle moving in reverse backed into water and became completely submerged) was reported Oct. 12 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
Identify theft, suspect used victim’s ID to gain unemployment payment, was reported Oct. 12 in the 110 block of Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JS Wheelbarger.