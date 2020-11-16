Elizabeth City Police
Assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats were reported Oct. 25 in the 700 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and Narcan administered were reported Oct. 25 in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Motor vehicle theft, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, was reported Oct. 25 in the 500 block of Magnolia Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Resist, delay or obstruct an officer by running from law enforcement was reported Oct. 26 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
Drug/narcotic violations by possessing marijuana was reported Oct. 26 on Riverside Avenue, block unspecified, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Young.
Larceny of a pocketbook, credit card driver’s license and $400 in U.S. currency was reported Oct. 26 in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
Damage to personal property was reported Oct. 26 in the 1210 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
All other larceny of $400 in U.S. currency, was reported Oct. 26 in the 420 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Larceny of a motor vehicle, a $12,000 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, was reported Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Damage to real property, someone cut through a fence, was reported Nov. 4 at Elizabeth City Gardens in the 500 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Shots fired were reported Nov. 4 in the 900 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Assault was reported Nov. 5 in the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Fraud, the giving of fraudulent gift cards offered by a company that didn’t render services, was reported Nov. 5 in the 500 block of Hemlock St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Damage to property, someone ripped up Biden-Harris political sign, was reported Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Damage to real property, headlight on victim’s vehicle was damaged, was reported Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of Brookridge Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Camden Sheriff
A domestic disturbance was reported Oct.. 10 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Felony possession of cocaine was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/Havenwood, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Drug/narcotics violations was reported Oct. 10 in the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Motor vehicle theft, a $40,000 Dodge Durango, and credit card/ATM fraud, was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A stolen vehicle, a $12,000 Mercedes E 350, was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A suicide was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Larceny by employee was reported Oct. 13 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A domestic dispute was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Julian Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Larceny was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A suicide attempt was reported Oct. 15 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Lawn mower fire was reported Oct. 18 in the 1150 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to real property was reported Oct. 19 in the 910 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Possession of a weapon in a confinement facility, 2 razor blades, was reported Oct. 19 in the 210 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
Damage to person property, by breaking window of victim’s vehicle, was reported Oct. 19 in the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (domestic argument that resulted in injury) was reported Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Reckless discharge of a firearm, both subjects recklessly discharging a firearm, was reported Oct. 20 in the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.