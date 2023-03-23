Pasquotank Sheriff
Injury to personal property was reported March 4 in the 1000 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt becoming northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Larceny and destruction/vandalism/destruction of property causing $200 damage to windows, siding and air conditioner, was reported March 4 in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Deputies responded to a reported death from medical conditions March 7 in the 300 block of Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City.
A nuisance animal was reported March 8 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City.
A dog bite was reported March 10 in the 1700 block of Uncle Buddy Drive, Elizabeth City.
Theft of AirPods was reported March 14 in the 900 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Trespassing on real property was reported March 17 in the 200 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported March 17 in the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.
Reckless use of a firearm was reported March 18 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Possession of Schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported March 18 in the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City.
Driving while impaired was reported March 18 in the 1700 block of Church St. Extended, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault during argument over sharing of drugs was reported March 19 in the 500 block of Old Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
