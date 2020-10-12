Camden Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Deer Trail, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A drug overdose was reported Sept 23 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury was reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs and V. Dunn.
Damage to real property was reported Sept. 27 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 2 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A unspecified call for service happened Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of oxycodone was reported Oct. 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Morgans Corner Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A suicide was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
A rotary lawn mower fire was reported Oct. 7 in the 100 block of Chamberlain Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A structure fire in a school trailer was reported Oct. 8 in the 300 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Felony fleeing to elude was reported Oct. 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
An unspecified call for service happened Oct. 11 in the 100 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.