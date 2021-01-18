Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 6 in the 810 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Breaking and entering was reported Jan. 7 in the 910 block of Woodruff Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Injury to real property ($500 in damage to windows) and gunshots fired were reported Jan. 7 in the 710 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a key (valued at $100) to an automobile (Cadillac) was reported Jan. 7 in the 120 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C Cutler.
Breaking and entering and damage to property (residential home window, door) were reported Jan. 9 in the 210 block of N. Cobb Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Breaking and entering and damage to property (vending machine, $500; interior door, $100) were reported Jan. 9 in the 1000 block of Gregory Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Call for service was reported Jan. 9 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
False pretense ($2,282 in stolen U.S. currency) was reported Jan. 9 in the 520 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin (by female passing out in parked vehicle and found with heroin and drug paraphernalia) were reported Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.