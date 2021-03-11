Elizabeth City Police
Shoplifting was reported March 2 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Domestic incident (by someone assaulting the victim during a domestic dispute) was reported March 3 in the 800 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Motor vehicle theft (someone stole 2016 Honda Accord valued at $15,000, plus $500 smartphone and $400 in U.S. currency) was reported March 5 in the 400 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported March 5 in the 120 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Displaying a fictitious vehicle registration plate was reported March 5 in the 1100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Breaking and entering a residence and injury to real property were reported March 5 in the 820 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Burglary/breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($300 estimated damage to residential door) were reported March 5 in the 700 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Found property was reported March 5 in the 1000 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Larceny from a retail store ($74 in miscellaneous items) was reported March 5 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny from a retail store ($83 in miscellaneous body care products) was reported March 5 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported March 5 in the 460 block of New Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.