Elizabeth City Police
Assault was reported April 15 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Discharging firearm within city limits and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer were reported April 16 in the 310 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 16 in the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Resist, delay or obstruct an officer was reported April 16 in the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Motor vehicle theft was reported April 16 in the 110 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 17 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Discharging firearm within city limit and shooting into occupied vehicle was reported April 17 in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Motor vehicle theft (of 2007 Chrysler Pacifica valued at $6,000) was reported April 18 in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 19 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 19 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported April 19 in the 700 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Larceny and 2nd degree trespassing were reported April 19 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Simple assault was reported April 20 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Breaking & entering was reported April 20 in the 2030 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny (from retail store) was reported April 20 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A handgun reported stolen from a pawn shop was recovered March 28 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Cruelty to animals was reported March 31 in the 400 block of Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
A cat bite was reported April 6 in the 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Motor vehicle theft and vandalism of property, a large Freightliner truck was stolen from a parking lot, was reported April 8 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Money fraudulently taken from a checking account was reported April 7 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Felony larceny of a firearm was reported April 8 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported April 9 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Felony larceny, flatbed trailer valued at $7,000 stolen, was reported April 11 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Someone reported losing $146 in cash in the Superior Court courtroom April 11. Investigating officer: A.P. Simpson
Someone scammed out of $495.95 in phone scam was reported April 11 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, someone reporting being scammed out of payment for semi-truck, was reported April 18 in the 400 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies responded to someone who reportedly fell down a flight of stairs April 20 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Deputies served a fugitive warrant issued by the Middletown Police Department April 19 in the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Larceny of chose in action, offender forged endorsement on checks and securities, was reported April 19 in the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Burglary and breaking and entering, someone broke into home and stole $640, was reported April 13 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.