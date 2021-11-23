Elizabeth City Police
Breaking & entering (of a 2015 Nissan Sentra), damage to real property, larceny of a purse and misdemeanor larceny (several personal items total value of $300) were reported Oct. 6 in the 1000 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Fraud (stolen personal checks, total value $4,200) was reported Oct. 6 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Calls for service was reported Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Beechwood Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Possession of marijuana (less than ½ ounce), carrying a concealed handgun (Glock 19 9mm taken as evidence) and resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer were reported Oct. 6 in the 1300 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (unknown was struck vehicle, was discovered several days later) was reported Oct. 6 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Larceny ($58 in items from grocery store) was reported Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (boyfriend kicked front of vehicle, causing door to fall off frame and hinges, $500) was reported Oct. 7 in the 1690 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Breaking & entering (of a residence), larceny after breaking & entering ($650 in stolen items) were reported Oct. 7 in the 800 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Threats was reported Oct. 7 in the 140 block of Knobbs Creek Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Carrying a concealed handgun (a .40 caliber Taurus, a .22 caliber Kel-Tec, possession of a firearm by felon and resisting, delaying, obstructing a police officer were reported Oct. 8 in the Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Cat bite was reported Oct. 21 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Theft of a $400 iPad from a vehicle was reported Oct. 24 in the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Accidental discharge of a weapon in a residence following an argument was reported Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Tiara Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Inmate found with a phone was reported at Albemarle District Jail Oct. 25. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary/breaking and entering and attempted larceny of horses was reported Oct. 25 in the 500 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Deputies investigated a death Oct. 26 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Intimidation was reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Merriwood Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Impoundment of a potentially dangerous dog was reported Oct. 27 in the 100 block of Jester Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Drug violations were reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Oct. 27. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Possession of stolen property, felony speeding to elude, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and driving without an operator’s license was reported Oct. 26 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Fraud, someone sent $6,000 from victim’s account to Zelle, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1100 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of items from a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Possible controlled substances found at Albemarle District Jail was reported Oct. 28. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possible contraband found in incoming mail was reported Oct. 28 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 28 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Deputies investigated a death at victim’s home Oct. 29 in the 500 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Deputies seized a weapon in relation to a domestic violence report Oct. 29 in the 200 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Larceny of a firearm was reported Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Creekside Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A dog bite was reported Oct. 30 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Deputies received unknown controlled substances from a reporting party Oct. 31 in the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
A dangerous dog and dog bite were reported Nov. 1 in the 100 block of Zack Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.