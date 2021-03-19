Camden Sheriff
Simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license was revoked was reported March 2 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17/N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Assault on a female and violation of a valid protective order were reported March 3 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Welfare check was reported March 3 in the 700 block of Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Resist, delaying and obstructing a public officer and felony probation violation were reported March 4 in the 100 block of Shore Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Larceny (by someone stealing $700 in building materials) was reported March 4 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Vehicle fire (a 2005 Chrysler 300 valued at $10,000) was reported March 4 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Marijuana paraphernalia was reported March 4 in the 100 block of Pine Street, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Call for service, animal bite was reported March 5 in the 100 block of Amanda Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Fraud alert was reported March 5 in the 200 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding in a motor vehicle (2021 Honda Civic) were reported March 5 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported March 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported March 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/Camden Causeway. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported March 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17/Ponderosa Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Driving while license revoked was reported March 6 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control were reported March 6 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343/Beechnut Avenue, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.