Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of injury to personal property was turned in June 10 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Two reports of an inmate in possession of a weapon were turned in June 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 9 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 10 in the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of someone injuring real property by throwing a brick at a garage door was turned in June 9 in the 400 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of someone injuring real property by kicking a front door was turned in June 9 in the 1200 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report someone injuring personal property by overturning rocking chairs on the front porch and kicking the front door was turned in June 9 in the 300 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of someone injuring real property by kicking the front door and damaging a glass bird bath was turned in June 9 in the 300 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of someone kicking a front door was turned in June 9 in the 400 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
An unspecified call for service was turned in June 8 in the 100 block of Sawyer Drive, B, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of larceny of documents was turned in June 7 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report destruction/damage/vandalism to property was turned in June 6 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a barn fire was turned in June 7 in the 400 block of Gumbridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of wire fraud was turned in June 5 in the 100 block of Longdale Court, Hertford. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of obtaining property by false pretense was turned in June 10 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing personal property was turned in June 10 in the 100 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering a garage and theft of two lawn mowers was turned in June 11 in the 1300 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of destruction/damage of property by vandalizing a front door and driveway with paint was turned in June 10 in the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense was turned in June 11 in the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.