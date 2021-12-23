Camden Sheriff
Driving while impaired was reported Nov. 9 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/vandalism/damage of property (residential doors) was reported Nov. 5 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking and entering (residence) and larceny (of gold chain, $500; and $400 in U.S. cash) were reported Nov. 5 in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 5 in the 110 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of rims, wheels and tires, valued at $3,400, from a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis) was reported Nov. 7 in the 810 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Gunshots fired was reported Nov. 7 in the 1210 block of Moseley Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 7 in the 800 block of Ray Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Larceny (from a business) was reported Nov. 12 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Larceny (items valued at $250 from convenience store) was reported Nov. 12 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer:
Destruction/vandalism/damage of property (Mercedes automobile) and communicating threats were reported Nov. 12 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Motor vehicle theft (2018 Nissan Altima valued at $20,000) and possession of a stolen motor vehicle were reported Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny (of a bicycle) was reported Nov. 13 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking/entering a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 14 in the 200 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Property damage (place of worship) was reported Nov. 14 in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Damage to property (residential window, $500) was reported Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Streeet, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Second degree trespassing was reported Nov. 15 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny (of bicycle, power washer, total value $300) was reported Nov. 15 in the 100 block of Ashe Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Larceny (of a bicycle, $250) was reported Nov. 15 in the 100 block of Ashe Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Damage to personal property (Ford Fusion automobile) was reported Nov. 15 in the 800 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Fictitious vehicle license plate, no vehicle insurance and driving while license revoked were reported Nov. 26 in the 200 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/vandalism/damage of property ($350, 2021 Nissan Sentra automobile) was reported Nov. 26 in the 410 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Damage to real property (business, 2 outdoor heaters and metal fencing), intoxicated and disruptive and damage to personal property were reported Nov. 27 in the 210 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer:
Found property was reported Nov. 27 in the 600 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Property damage ($400, automobile) was reported Nov. 27 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny, breaking/entering and property damage were reported Nov. 28 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking/entering, destruction/vandalism/damage of property (total value almost $2,000) were reported Nov. 28 in the 600 block of Spruce Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 29 in the 1810 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Breaking/entering and larceny of a firearm (.223 caliber AR15 rifle valued at $650) were reported Nov. 29 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Drug/narcotic violations (possessing marijuana) was reported Nov. 29 in the 1600 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A controlled substance, a brown leafy substance in an envelope, was found at Albemarle District Jail Dec. 3. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Obtaining property, $2,570 in currency, by false pretenses, victim scammed on internet, was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Spendthrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 5 in the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation, suspect threatened a person, was reported Dec. 5 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Aggravated assault, victim was assaulted and stabbed, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Dec. 5. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Aggravated assault, victim was hit in leg with a stick, was reported Dec. 5 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A vehicle fire was reported Dec. 6 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Tadmore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A motorist had a suspicious white, powdery substance in a Ziplock bag at a traffic stop Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Red Maple Drive and Creekside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
A dangerous dog was reported Dec. 9 in the 1200 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Dec. 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
Damage to personal property, a mailbox, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1300 block of School House Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Drug overdose was reported Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Arson of hay bales valued at $1,560 was reported Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.