ECSU Police
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 5 in the Ridley Student Center parking lot. Investigating officer: David L. Hill.
A report of injury to a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 8 in the Viking Village parking lot. Investigating officer: Shuntale R. Gaines.
A report of possession of marijuana was turned in Feb. 12 at Viking Village. Investigating officer: Sgt. Eric D. Poyner.
A report of credit card fraud was turned in Feb. 13. Investigating officer: Sgt. Eric D. Poyner.
A report of damage to a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 13 in the Stem Complex parking lot. Investigating officer: Shuntale R. Gaines.
A report of possession of marijuana paraphernalia was turned in Feb. 13. Investigating officer: Alvin Hendrix.
A report of aggravated assault was turned in Feb. 15. Investigating officer: Michaela N. Hankins.
A report of underage possession/consumption of alcohol was turned in Feb. 16 on UV Way by the ECSU Post Office. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.
A report of damage to a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 18 in the Viking Village parking lot. Investigating officer: Shuntale R. Gaines.
A report of lost/stolen keys was turned in Feb. 20. Investigating officer: David L. Hill.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana was turned in Feb. 20. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.
A report of possession of marijuana was turned in Feb. 21. Investigating officer: Ptl. Stephen M. Tisdale.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 27. Investigating officer: Alvin Hendrix.
A report of a hit and run was turned in Feb. 28 in the ITC Building. Investigating officer: Michaela N. Hankins.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of breaking and entering and damage to real property was turned in Feb. 16 in the 800 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 17 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 17 in the 900 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of motor vehicle theft was turned in Feb. 18 in the 1700 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 18 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 19 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of tampering of a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 19 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 19 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny by employee was turned in Feb. 20 in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 20 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
A report of breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property was turned in Feb. 20 in the 700 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.