Camden Sheriff
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 15 in the 100 block of Sand Hills Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A disturbance was reported March 17 in the 500 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A verbal disturbance was reported March 29 in the 400 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death March 27 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death March 28 in the 100 block of Wharf Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Damage to real property (a tag light bracket and a vehicle) was reported March 28 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 and Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies conducted a welfare check March 28 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Obtaining property by false pretense, $1,800 in cash, was reported March 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Property, a $5,000 recreational vehicle, was found March 24 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Impaired driving was reported March 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Main Street Extended, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Deputies responded to a call for assistance from an outside agency March 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Communicated threats were reported March 26 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.