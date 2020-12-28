Elizabeth City Police
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $200) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, by damaging catalytic converter (valued at $500), was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $500) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of a men’s bicycle valued at $200 was reported Dec. 18 in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Gunshots, by discharging a firearm within city limits three times, were reported Dec. 18 in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny by taking merchandise valued at $100 out of store without paying for it was reported Dec. 18 in the 320 block of Holly Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny by taking someone else’s property (valued at $1,940) without consent was reported Dec. 18 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Misdemeanor larceny of $732 U.S. currency, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female were reported Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Damage to personal property (valued at $20) by cutting exhaust system in attempt to steal catalytic converter from a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 19 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking/entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of $80 in U.S. coins, was reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Rosewood Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of two bicycles with estimated total value of $200, was reported Dec. 19 in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A call for service because suspect was attempting to enter a house, was reported Dec. 19 in the 120 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Larceny by stealing cologne out of a package was reported Dec. 20 in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.