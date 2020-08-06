Edenton Police is investigating an assault on a man Saturday evening, July 25, at a store on North Broad Street.
When Edenton Police Department responded to 711 North Broad Street – Red Apple Store – in reference to a person armed with a handgun, further investigation revealed that an altercation took place around 7:06 p.m. between three individuals allegedly assaulting a man inside the store. All three suspects and the victim left the scene prior to EPD arriving.
The three individuals who allegedly committed the assault were identified as Richard Wayne Armstead, 21, of John Hill Lane, Antonio Delvon Johnson, 32, of Cox Avenue and Lajarvius Davon Thomas, 21, of Bellwood Lane.
After obtaining this information, EPD responded to Cox Ave and located Armstead sitting inside a vehicle. Armstead was placed under arrest for unrelated outstanding warrants on file: felony probation Violation (2 counts) and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Edenton Police Department seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant for it. A black in color Glock 21 Generation 4 (.45) caliber semi-auto handgun containing a loaded magazine was found. A twenty-five capacity magazine containing thirteen unspent bullets and a clear plastic container with marijuana were also located inside the vehicle.
Armstead’s bond was set at $34,000.00 secured.
The initial assault is still under investigation and additional charges are forthcoming.
Anyone with any information should contact the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444. You may also contact Officer Ellis at 252-312-6526, Captain Brown at 252-482-5144 ext. 105, Detective Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or Chief King at 252-482-9890.
Persons may also email us using Anonymous Crime Tips at http://www.edentonpd.com or inbox us on Facebook.
EPD Chief Henry King has contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help seek federal prosecution.