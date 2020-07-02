Dear Editor,
After viewing the horrendous and heartbreaking video of Mr. George Floyd having his life slowly drained from his body by a murderer masquerading as a police officer, I needed to speak out.
I contacted Mayor Fred Yates of Winfall, who encouraged me to share my views.
As a retired 32 year police officer, I believe with all my heart that Mr. Floyd should not have died that day.
Kudos to the young lady who was brave enough and had the presence of mind to record the incident that shocked everyone in the U.S. and around the globe.
I believe that every state, city and county should:
- Immediately make it a felony for police officers to utilize choke or strangle holds to subdue a suspect;
- Require all officers, in a position to do so, to immediately arrest another officer who continues to utilize the choke or strangle hold after a suspect is under control and has ceased to resist. Failure to do so should be a felony;
- Require all officers to wear a body camera and to have it on when interacting with citizens or violators. Failure to do so in a use of force case should be a felony and/or result in dismissal;
- Emphasize in its training that use of deadly force should only be used as a last resort. Just because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on the issue, officers should be cautioned not to solely use “fear of bodily harm” as an excuse to use deadly force. Prosecutors should look extremely close at deadly force cases before determining whether or not to charge an officer.
- The following case comes to mind: A few years ago an assisting officer arrived on the scene of a young man carrying a knife with a 3” blade. The officer exited his vehicle and while standing on the side of the highway, promptly emptied his firearm, killing the suspect. In the video it was evident that the suspect had crossed the center line and was moving in a direction away from the officer;
- Require periodic psychological testing to determine if counseling or dismissal is warranted;
- Require more extensive training reference decision-making in crisis situations;
- Appoint volunteer citizens committees to review the video on police body cams. Internal Affairs would still investigate citizen’s complaints, but the committees would make referrals for possible problem areas.
If you don’t believe that citizen’s (of all races) rights are violated often and that extensive training is not sorely needed, tune into “Cop Watch” videos on YouTube. Granted, some of the “Citizen Reporters” try their best to bait the officers, however, the ignorance of some officers as to knowledge of their state and the U.S. Constitutions is quite evident.
Remember, they promise to uphold those Constitutions, when they are sworn in for the job.
Some don’t appear to be familiar with U.S. Supreme Court decisions upholding the rights of “Citizen Reporters” to photograph and video police officers performing their duties while same “Reporters” are standing on public property.
Millions of dollars have been paid out for unlawful arrests and/or injuries by untrained officers who have taken umbrage at being photographed. And that is just one area of concern.
Interaction between the police and citizens is a tricky business, especially in crisis situations. Savings realized in cursory training as opposed to extensive training can be very very costly.
Mr. George Floyd, you are one of my heroes! It appears that your family and friends had a great love for you and you for them.
May the memory of that love keep them strong. Although it was not your choice, your total sacrifice has provided us with a most clear picture of how evil and ugliness can touch any one of us.
I hope that you are looking down at us and smiling at the prospect that you have made it possible for our society to focus on needed change, not only in law enforcement, but in all other areas including business, housing, education, politics and economics.
Our nation is indebted to you.