Edenton Police has released the names of persons of interest from the shooting incident that took place at Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and Cox Avenue.
EPD responded to a shooting that occurred around 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20 at the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue. No one was injured.
Preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident. The Edenton Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. We are also seeking assistance in identifying these subjects in the photos: Denzel Evans, Kory Gilliam and Darren Valentine.
Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sergeant R. Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You can also contact our Anonymous Tip line at 252-632-0303.